Arizona State

Arizona State Troopers Seize Over 35LBS of Packaged Heroin Near Marana

By All About Arizona News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet...

Iweepforthefuture
6d ago

Good job Troopers, keep up the great work that you do every single day. Back the Blue!

Brian Rozboril
6d ago

now you know how they drive nice cars and off road vehicle's. now you know they take care of their own. while the real American has to struggle.

