NEWAYGO, MI – Newaygo Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 16, due to staffing shortages across the district. Superintendent Jeff Wright told MLive Tuesday the district could not remain open this week because there were too many school staff out due to COVID-19, seasonal illnesses and other personal reasons. He declined to provide MLive with an exact number of school staff who are out.

