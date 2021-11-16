ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid-Less Sixers Fall Hard From Top in NBA Power Rankings

By Justin Grasso
 6 days ago
Everything was going great for the Philadelphia 76ers two weeks ago despite all of the Ben Simmons-related drama going on behind the scenes. Even without Simmons and others on the floor due to injuries and COVID-related setbacks, the shorthanded Sixers found ways to win.

Before last Monday's meeting with the New York Knicks, the Sixers were in the midst of a six-game win streak. During the previous week, they were a perfect 4-0. When ESPN released its weekly power rankings, the 76ers were leading the pack as they secured the No. 1 spot.

Fast forward a week, and things have changed a lot. That's not surprising, considering the Sixers have gone from a six-game winning streak to a four-game losing streak. As they lost their All-Star center Joel Embiid to the health and safety protocol last Monday, the Sixers have had a hard time finishing games out in front.

So, in the latest power rankings put together by the team over at ESPN, the Sixers dropped nine spots. After topping the ranks last week, Philly now finds themselves just barely cracking the top ten as they rank tenth overall.

"Philadelphia followed up an impressive 4-0 week with an 0-4 showing -- which happened, in large part, because Joel Embiid was sidelined for all four games after testing positive for COVID-19. While Tyrese Maxey continues to provide 76ers fans plenty of reasons to get excited, and the team fought gamely while down several players, losses are losses. A five-game West swing looms." -- Tim Bontemps

Dropping nine spots might seem a bit dramatic, but remaining a top ten team after losing four games in a row proves the 76ers are still viewed as a contender even when they are without two All-Stars.

Surely, they'll continue to fall if the losing streak continues as a difficult road stretch resumes on Tuesday night. But the Sixers found out this year that as long as Embiid is healthy and Tyrese Maxey continues trending in the right direction with his development, then they have a chance to be dangerous in the Eastern Conference.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Norristown Times Herald

‘Struggling’ with COVID, Sixers’ Joel Embiid expected to miss 10 days

PHILADELPHIA — To the ever-growing list of impediments to the career fulfillment of Joel Embiid, add a case of coronavirus. Already troubled by a sore knee and having required early-season load management, the Sixers’ center was scratched from a game against the New York Knicks Monday at the Wells Fargo Center under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
