WATCH: ATTSN, ESPN+ (OUTSIDE PIT, WPG) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins conclude their three-game road trip with a visit to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. Pittsburgh is playing Winnipeg for the first time since Oct. 13, 2019 - a 7-2 Pittsburgh win in Winnipeg. Zach Aston-Reese (2), Jake Guentzel (2) and Sam Lafferty (2) all recorded multiple goals in the win. The Penguins are 13-3-0 in their last 16 meetings with the Jets. Since the Jets returned to Winnipeg in 2011, Pittsburgh is 7-4-0 there, and 6-2-0 in its last eight visits to Canada Life Centre.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO