You’ve got to get in to get out, The Last Domino? is a tour that shouldn’t have been possible. A decade ago singer/drummer Phil Collins retired from the music industry sighting ailments and family commitments. Effectively, after the short 2007 reunion that produced a quick live album and tour, Genesis was done. They were inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 and all seemed quiet on the western front. Fast forward a dozen or so years and the band is back, albeit originally scheduled for a 2020 tour, COVID had other plans and pushed things to now. November 15th, 2021, the UK Prog-rock legends, Genesis, kicked off the first leg of their US “The Last Domino?” tour in Chicago at the megalithic United Center.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO