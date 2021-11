(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Total milk production in Wisconsin rose during October when compared to the same time last year, the eighth straight month of consecutive increases. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the USDA's latest milk production report, Wisconsin farmers produced 2.65 billion pounds during the month, up 2.7 percent from last October, but lower than the 2.60 billion made in September 2021, which had less days on the calendar.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO