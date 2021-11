The League of Legend universe is seeing an expansion in the form of a spin-off game by the name of Hextech Mayhem, and it is soon to come out on numerous platforms. League of Legends is a popular MOBA game developed by Riot Games that has been up and running for more than 10 years. Season 11 of the game is nearing its end as the game prepares to transition into the next season to come for the multiplayer online battle arena. Riot Forge was created by Riot Games at the end of 2019 with the intention of creating all-in-one package games situated in the League of Legends universe, through collaboration with other Devs on such titles and publishing the completed product upon its fruition.

