Computer chips are hot commodities in the S&P 500 — thanks to rampant shortages. But if you missed some of the industry's giant gains, analysts still think you have time. Nine S&P 1500 semiconductor stocks, including S&P 500 members like Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Micron Technology plus Smart Global (SGH), should be worth up to 41% more in 12 months than they are now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. That's based on the implied upside to analysts' 12-month price targets.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO