Open Mic at Anvil and Forge… AND BEER!

A month or so ago, we played a song on the radio called, “Beer Beer Truck Truck.” We may have even made fun of the title (knowing me, that’s almost a given). And then, that was about it. Flash forward to two nights ago at our 50th Anniversary Stage of Stars Show, and I was introduced to George Birge. I remember this being that song’s artist and I was convinced he was there to beat my brains in for making fun of his title. Turns out I was wrong…thankfully. We actually have a lot in common (specifically being born and raised in Texas and a love of Tecovas boots) and turns out his Nashville story is one-of-a-kind. It involves Clay Walker (BIG TIME), a teacher here in the Queen City, and yes…”Beer Beer Truck Truck.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO