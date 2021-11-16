ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

[VIDEO] Large herd of elk spotted fleeing new wildfire in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNpZe_0cyPJqqR00
File photo. Photo Credit: KeithSzafranski (iStock).

A new wildfire dubbed the Kruger Rock Fire has sparked in the area of Estes Park, Colorado, last reported at about 20 acres at around 9 AM. Windy conditions throughout the day may make this fire tough to fight and unpredictable, with some mandatory evacuations already underway.

As people leave their homes in the immediate area of the blaze, animals have been spotted fleeing the scene, as well.

In the video below, a large herd of elk can be seen running from the area where the smoke is originating, captured by Eric Harrington and shared on Twitter (@RetroEric73). Dozens of elk can be seen.

While wildfires can be absolutely terrifying and do often result in death of wildlife, herds of elk are fairly resilient when a blaze rolls through.

Mapping from Colorado Parks and Wildlife during the Cameron Peak Fire, which took place in 2020 and was also close to Estes Park, captured how elk didn't move far from the perimeter of the fire, rather finding unburned areas to continue a relatively normal migration pattern.

According to biologist Angelique Curtis, "animals are well-adapted, and they know when there's danger and when there's not danger."

In other words, if elk sense a true threat from the fire, they'll typically get out of the way. If they don't, they'll continue with life as normal as possible.

Curtis noted that mega-fauna tend to be highly aware of fire risk and are also fast enough to move quickly during rapid changes. Smaller species that aren't as fast are more likely to fall victim to a blaze.

Those living in an area where animals fleeing a fire are passing through can leave water out for the animals to drink. Animals fleeing a blaze can become exhausted and can be panicked, making this water very helpful.

Find updates about the Kruger Fire here.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

