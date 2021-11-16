[VIDEO] Large herd of elk spotted fleeing new wildfire in Colorado

File photo. Photo Credit: KeithSzafranski (iStock).

A new wildfire dubbed the Kruger Rock Fire has sparked in the area of Estes Park, Colorado, last reported at about 20 acres at around 9 AM. Windy conditions throughout the day may make this fire tough to fight and unpredictable, with some mandatory evacuations already underway.

As people leave their homes in the immediate area of the blaze, animals have been spotted fleeing the scene, as well.

In the video below, a large herd of elk can be seen running from the area where the smoke is originating, captured by Eric Harrington and shared on Twitter (@RetroEric73). Dozens of elk can be seen.

While wildfires can be absolutely terrifying and do often result in death of wildlife, herds of elk are fairly resilient when a blaze rolls through.

Mapping from Colorado Parks and Wildlife during the Cameron Peak Fire, which took place in 2020 and was also close to Estes Park, captured how elk didn't move far from the perimeter of the fire, rather finding unburned areas to continue a relatively normal migration pattern.

According to biologist Angelique Curtis, "animals are well-adapted, and they know when there's danger and when there's not danger."

In other words, if elk sense a true threat from the fire, they'll typically get out of the way. If they don't, they'll continue with life as normal as possible.

Curtis noted that mega-fauna tend to be highly aware of fire risk and are also fast enough to move quickly during rapid changes. Smaller species that aren't as fast are more likely to fall victim to a blaze.

Those living in an area where animals fleeing a fire are passing through can leave water out for the animals to drink. Animals fleeing a blaze can become exhausted and can be panicked, making this water very helpful.

Find updates about the Kruger Fire here.