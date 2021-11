SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A westbound Amtrak passenger train slammed into a semi-trailer truck carrying a load of vehicles Monday night at a crossing near San Pablo, jolting passengers, derailing the engine and leaving a massive pile of debris scattered across the tracks. Authorities said the collision took place at the crossing on Soto and Market streets about 8 p.m. The truck had somehow stalled on the tracks. “A tracker trailer carrying vehicles got high centered on the railroad tracks and got struck,” said Rodeo/Hercules Fire Battalion Chief Darren Johnson. “They couldn’t get the tracker off the tracks prior to the...

SAN PABLO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO