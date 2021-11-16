ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Charqui Jerky returns with new product, new partner

By Dan Eaton
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharqui Jerky was at a crossroads before it even hit the crossroads. © 2021 American City...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Kroger names president of its largest operating division

The president of Kroger Co.’s largest store division is retiring and the company has named a replacement. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Newly formed ad agency makes a key hire from a competitor

With this high-profile hiring, newly formed An Agency now has five principals. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

How JumpCrew made 100 hires in 100 days amid a record tight job market

JumpCrew took a "all hands on deck" approach to reaching its goal, while also changing how it judged employee output, where it hired talent and how it onboarded new workers. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

How long will the war for talent be so intense? Here's what HR execs think

HR pros say the hiring environment is unprecedented. They don't expect it to subside in the near future. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
bizjournals

Neyer Properties buys land for $40 million development in NKY

Neyer Properties Inc., one of the most active commercial real estate companies in Greater Cincinnati, has purchased about 28 acres of land in Northern Kentucky for a new development. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance...
REAL ESTATE
Mining Journal

Flourish Financial Partners announces move to new location

MARQUETTE — Flourish Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., recently moved its office to a new location at 1901 W. Ridge St, Suite 5 in Marquette. “We take pride in working with our clients to provide a comprehensive financial plan that is unique to...
MARQUETTE, MI
ophthalmologytimes.com

ImprimisRx offers a look at three new products in the pipeline

ImprimisRx President John Saharek shares an update on a few of the company's latest products during AAO 2021. John Saharek, president of ImprimisRX, speaks with Ophthalmology Times' David Hutton on three new products the company will be featuring during the American Academy of Ophthalmology's 2021 annual meeting, including:. Moxi-Brom (moxifloxacin...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

At Main and Armour, Mac lowers apartment count as $100M project comes into focus

Contingent on coming city approvals, Mac Properties could be on track for a first quarter 2023 groundbreaking on a $100 million mixed-use development at Main Street and Armour Boulevard. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

AdventHealth, Orlando Health line up new hospital construction projects

Multiple patient towers and facilities are in the works. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All...
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

Q&A: Papa Johns CEO on new Atlanta office, labor shortages and more

Papa Johns has a new Atlanta office where focus on driving innovation and creating a new chapter for the global pizza company. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

6 critical steps for successfully restructuring a management team

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Business is always evolving, and sometimes an organization can see real benefit from making some internal changes. Restructuring the management team may help a business boost productivity, identify new opportunities and better serve employees and customers. But it’s not a simple undertaking; just shifting responsibilities around or changing titles is unlikely to produce the improvements being sought. And while restructuring the leadership team is a top-down effort, it’s essential to ensure employees fully understand the method and reasons behind any changes being made.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Email marketing company CM Group boosting size yet again with biggest acquisition yet: Cheetah Digital

Wellford Dillard is about to seal the largest acquisition yet for Nashville's email marketing conglomerate that began with one of the city's early technology stars. Dillard is CEO of CM Group, which evolved from investors' 2017 purchase of local startup Emma to a company with nine brands and almost 1,000 employees worldwide. Those brands include Sailthru, Liveclicker and Selligent.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Arizona plumbing business sold to company backed by Tokyo giant

A Scottsdale company backed by a giant Tokyo homebuilder has invested $200 million in metro Phoenix through a series of acquisitions in an effort to consolidate residential construction trade partners. The company's CEO spoke to the Business Journal about the strategy behind the deal. © 2021 American City Business Journals....
ARIZONA STATE
bizjournals

Introducing Inno+, our new membership offering. Sign up now!

Atlanta Inno is rolling out a membership and we hope you'll join. We believe that entrepreneurs define the future of our local economies. We believe authoritative, original, boots-on-the-ground reporting about those driving our cities forward is critical to the health and vibrancy of an ecosystem. And we believe that nobody...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Massive industrial project slated for Apopka

It is slated to be built on vacant land. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All...
APOPKA, FL
bizjournals

Digitizing your supply chain? Don’t leave your people behind.

Did you know that nearly nine out of 10 supply chain executives (86%) are already making moderate to significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI)? Yet, only 38% see their workforce advancing in the new skills they’ll need to be successful in a digitized world. That’s a disparity we need to...
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

North Carolina fintech firm acquired by money guru Dave Ramsey's company

A Charlotte, North Carolina, fintech startup focused on easing the pain of paying back student loans was acquired this week by Franklin-based Ramsey Solutions, owned by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. Apay Financial was founded in 2019 by Blake Wood and Owen Brady, who met while working together at Bank...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy