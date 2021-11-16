ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Man has been charged in 'accidental' shooting that left woman dead

By Adam Uren
 6 days ago
Nov 16, 2021

A woman shot in an apparent accidental shooting in Brooklyn Center last week has died of her injuries, and a man has been charged with manslaughter.

Brooklyn Center Police Department has provided an update to the Thursday shooting, confirming the woman shot in the back of the head died over the weekend.

Charged in the shooting is Julius Smith, 24, of Brooklyn Center, who is alleged to have fired the shot that killed the woman as she was sitting in the front seat of a red pickup truck, with Smith sitting behind her.

When questioned by police, witnesses identified Smith as being the person who fired the shot, and "generally described the shooting as an accident."

Smith, however, tried to suggest that the occupants of the car had been robbed by two men at gunpoint through the window, and that one of the assailants' guns had gone off when he tried to knock it out of his hand, thinking it was a fake.

However, investigators were able to find surveillance footage that allegedly disproved Smith's version of events, and corroborated what the witnesses said.

Smith has been charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter – culpable negligence causing unreasonable risk.

The victim has not yet been identified.

