Following a three-day break from their last game, the Flyers are back in action on Wednesday night to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. This game begins a busy remainder of the month for the Flyers. They will play 11 games in the next 21 days, reaching the quarter-mark of the season in the process. It will be no easy task either, as a number of star players and elite teams will appear on the schedule. It starts with Toronto, who has found a groove after a slow start with wins in five of their last six games.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO