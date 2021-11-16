Inner Circle News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, California
Corona, California
 7 days ago

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) has announced the City of Corona as a winner of the 2021 Digital Cities Survey, a nationwide survey that recognizes cities using technology tackle social challenges, enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity and more. The City of Corona ranked 1st place in the 125,000 - 249,999 population category.

Corona has successfully leveraged the cloud with close to 90 percent of its infrastructure in the government cloud, making cyber protection much easier. In addition, the city’s internet connection has been bonded into four different data centers in different facilities to create failover capabilities.

“Innovative cities are able to leverage data and harness new technology to enhance the services they provide,” said CDG Vice President Phil Bertolini. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for putting technology to good use toward improving the lives of constituents and strengthening the relationships they have with their partners.”

Corona (Spanish for 'crown') is a city in Riverside County, California, United States. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 152,374, up from 124,966 at the 2000 census. The cities of Norco and Riverside lie to the north and northeast, Chino Hills and Yorba Linda to the northwest, and the Cleveland National Forest and the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest, and unincorporated Riverside County along the rest of the border, respectively. Corona is approximately 48 miles (77 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles and 95 miles (153 km) north-northwest of San Diego.

