October saw mortgage apps rise for new homes by 6%

By Maria Volkova
Housing Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage applications for new home purchases dipped by 15.2% year-to-year in October, according to a monthly builder survey published by the Mortgage Bankers Association this week. However, on a month-to-month basis, activity was actually 6% higher in October than in the month prior. The strong monthly gain puts MBA’s...

