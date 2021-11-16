Inflationary pressure in the US

The U.S. House has passed the Build Back Better Act setting up a vote in the Senate. On Friday, the U.S. House passed the "Build Back Better" spending plan moving it to the Senate for another vote. The Biden administration has presented the effort as a sweeping update to the nation's social safety net and an effort at addressing climate change. While there is still uncertainty regarding a final passage and the provisions may be updated, we expect one of the most high-profile elements in the extension of the child tax credit (CTC) to go through. In our view, the CTC as a form of stimulus is already a key culprit in current inflationary trends which can accelerate into 2022. The setup suggests the Fed could be forced to turn more hawkish with a rate hike sooner rather than later adding to market volatility.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO