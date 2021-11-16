ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflationary pressure in the US

By Jody Tishmack
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are seeing more news about rising inflation, but in reality the US data isn’t as bad as the news coverage would lead us to believe. The following table shows the data of seasonally adjusted price changes by month published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food prices...

DailyFx

EUR/USD Under Pressure amid German Lockdown Fears, Strong US Dollar

Eurozone fundamentals worsen while USD benefits from EM risk-off rotation. No end in sight for EUR/USD downtrend, although light expected trading over Thanksgiving may provide a slight reprieve. IG Client Sentiment ‘mixed’ despite a sizeable 72% of traders net-long. Eurozone Fundamentals Deteriorate. The picture is looking increasingly worse for the...
CURRENCIES
Seeking Alpha

The Most Inflationary Aspect Of Build Back Better Will Force A Fed Rate Hike

The U.S. House has passed the Build Back Better Act setting up a vote in the Senate. On Friday, the U.S. House passed the "Build Back Better" spending plan moving it to the Senate for another vote. The Biden administration has presented the effort as a sweeping update to the nation's social safety net and an effort at addressing climate change. While there is still uncertainty regarding a final passage and the provisions may be updated, we expect one of the most high-profile elements in the extension of the child tax credit (CTC) to go through. In our view, the CTC as a form of stimulus is already a key culprit in current inflationary trends which can accelerate into 2022. The setup suggests the Fed could be forced to turn more hawkish with a rate hike sooner rather than later adding to market volatility.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Inflation#Food Prices#Europe#Renewable Energy
CoinTelegraph

Inflationary winds from around the world spell a sea change for Bitcoin

Is the global economy in uncharted territory now vis-a-vis Bitcoin (BTC) and inflation? During most of the cryptocurrency’s brief life, the economic environment has been generally pro-growth with stable prices but recently, there are fresh warnings of an inflationary storm. If so, what does it mean for Bitcoin, long promoted...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Commodities: A Tactical Opportunity in Inflationary Times

As we enter the final quarter of 2021, signs indicate that price and wage inflation may not be as transitory as expected but instead may be building into a secular trend. When inflation strikes, commodities historically have helped investors weather the storm. As the early stages of a longer commodity “supercycle” emerge, how should investors position their portfolios to take advantage of developing trends?
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Showing Weakness Under US Dollar Pressure

The Aussie dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but broke down to show signs of weakness yet again. Ultimately, we have formed a bit of a “tweezer top” pattern, which sits just below the 50-day EMA. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue to see sellers, perhaps trying to push it below the 0.73 handle. That is a large, round, psychologically significant number, and breaking below it will attract a certain amount of attention.
CURRENCIES
blogforarizona.net

Inflationary Psychology and GQP Fear Mongering Over Inflation

Neil Irwin recently wrote at the New York Times, Americans Are Flush With Cash and Jobs. They Also Think the Economy Is Awful. Americans are, by many measures, in a better financial position than they have been in many years. They also believe the economy is in terrible shape. This...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

US Warns China Over Pressure On Taiwan Ahead Of Biden-Xi Summit

The United States has warned China over its pressure on Taiwan, the State Department said Saturday as the two powers gird for a hotly awaited summit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and "expressed concern regarding the PRC's continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan," the department said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
etftrends.com

Weathering the Inflationary Storm With Midstream Investment

The Fed has announced the beginning of its tapering of bond purchases, 30-year record inflation was recorded for last month, and markets are beginning to build in at least two interest rate increases by the central bank next year to combat inflation. Markets are wobbling, and investors are seeking inflationary hedges as supply chain woes continue; Roxanna Islam, CFA for Alerian, makes the case that one place to look for income in the midst of historic inflation is the midstream market and MLP investment.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure From the US Dollar and Article 16 Fears

Little support seen for GBP/USD. EU/UK discussions continue over NI protocol. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The US dollar continues to dominate price action in the FX-space, leaving a range of currencies at the risk of making multi-month and multi-year lows, including GBP/USD. The latest US dollar rally, sparked by data showing US inflation at a 30-year high, has pushed cable back below 1.3400, leaving the pair at risk of further losses with little technical support seen.
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Gold moves higher on inflationary concerns and accommodative central banks

Now for the third day in a row, gold has scored significant gains. As of 4:25 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December contract is currently up $9.50, or 0.53%, and fixed at $1826.40. Silver has also shown significant gains today, with the most active December contract up $0.388, or 1.61%, and is currently fixed at $24.545. While dollar weakness is a definite contributor to today’s gains in the precious metals, it is inflationary concerns and central banks globally maintaining an extremely accommodative monetary policy that is the driving force behind gold’s recent moves. The dollar declined a total of 0.287 points, or 0.30%, with the dollar index currently fixed at 94.035.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin skyrockets to over $69K as inflationary fears confirmed

As prices for goods and services went up 6.2% compared to October last year, many see bitcoin as the preserve of value, despite its volatility. Inflationary fears have sent Bitcoin skyrocketing to more than $69K in early trading on Wednesday morning, surpassing highs seen on Nov. 8, 2021. Inflationary fears have been stoked by a monthly consumer price index report released by the U.S. Department of Labor, with bitcoin going up by $2500 within approximately 45 minutes, of the report’s release.
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve to bring down energy costs, in coordination with other countries including China. The move is an effort to bring down rising gas prices. Gasoline prices nationwide are averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double their price a year ago, according […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY

