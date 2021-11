There has been some worrying injury news for Leicester City regarding star player Youri Tielemans, provided by Brendan Rodgers’ press conference. Can Leicester survive without the talented and talismanic Tielemans? I am not so sure – but unfortunately the Blue Army is about to discover that fact. Since December 2019, the Belgian international has not missed a single Foxes Premier League encounter; quite a remarkable feat to go almost two years without losing your place, sustaining injury, being rested or anything else footballers incur.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO