Kids' Drinks Recalled Because They Might Have Metal, Glass In Them

By Jason Hall
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Kraft Heinz Company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have recalled certain Kool-Aid products after very small pieces of glass or metal were discovered in the drink mix.

An alert to Costco members from Kraft Heinz confirmed Kool-Air Tropical Punch Mix products sold in an 82.5-ounce container at the store with "Best When Used By" dates of 2023-08-31 and 2023-09-01 were recalled "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass."

The item was also recalled at Slater Bros. Markets, which issued the following statement to its customers:

"Out of an abundance of caution Kool Aid Tropical 8qt, is being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production. The company discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. There have been no consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date."

Customers who have purchased this item within the "Best When Used By" dates of 2023-08-31 or 2023-09-01 will be given a full refund at Costco stores and are also advised to contact Kraft Heinz Customer Relations at (855)-713-9237.

