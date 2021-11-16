ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

VIDEO: Hammer-wielding thieves brazenly pillage Concord jewelry store

By Kcbs Radio News Staff
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QX7Ka_0cyPAqay00

Nearly 10 masked individuals brazenly robbed a Concord jewelry store on Monday night.

The heist occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a jewelry shop inside Sun Valley Mall, police said in a press release.

Nine masked and hooded suspects, armed with hammers, stormed inside while customers were still present and smashed through the glass which encased the jewelry. They stole "nearly everything" according to KTVU .

The robbers ran out of the store and evaded police by escaping through a Red Robin restaurant, the station reported. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the thieves had already left.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police have not released any additional information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Valley, CA
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Pillage#The Thieves#Robbers#Ktvu#Red Robin#Justin Eandrews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy