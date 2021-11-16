VIDEO: Hammer-wielding thieves brazenly pillage Concord jewelry store

Nearly 10 masked individuals brazenly robbed a Concord jewelry store on Monday night.

The heist occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a jewelry shop inside Sun Valley Mall, police said in a press release.

Nine masked and hooded suspects, armed with hammers, stormed inside while customers were still present and smashed through the glass which encased the jewelry. They stole "nearly everything" according to KTVU .

The robbers ran out of the store and evaded police by escaping through a Red Robin restaurant, the station reported. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the thieves had already left.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police have not released any additional information.