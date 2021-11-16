ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video: Man shoots 18 wheeler on St. Claude after altercation

By Matt Doyle
 6 days ago

A pedestrian shot up an 18-wheeler on St. Claude on November 9th after the vehicle attempted to make a U-turn. Dashcam footage shows two men crossing the street when the truck begins to turn. Police initially released photos of the two suspects but are now releasing the full video after a week passed and no arrests had been made.

Video shows there’s a brief interaction between the driver and one of the men, when a second man draws a handgun and fires four shots, striking the truck.

NOPD reports the incident occurred around 7:01 PM after the driver had delivered his last load for the day. The two men are then seen walking away from the scene and are now being sought by police.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Photo credit NOPD

