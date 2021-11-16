ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story announced for Switch

By Ervin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTequila Works and Riot Games have announced that Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is coming to Switch sometime next year. The 3D adventure game will star Nunu and Willump, characters from the League of Legends franchise. Learn more about the project with the following overview:. Game...

