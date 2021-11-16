Ethics commission revokes prior approval of Cuomo's book deal, threatening $5.1 million

Commissioners on New York state's ethics commission voted 12-1 Tuesday to revoke the body's prior approval of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $5.1 million book deal.

The members of the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics, known as JCOPE, rescinded the approval granted last year for Cuomo to write "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Cuomo will have the opportunity to apply for a new approval.

If there is no new approval, commissioners could then begin the process of seeking to force Cuomo to repay millions in profits to his book publisher, Crown New York.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi released the following statement blasting the decision.

Cuomo has been under criminal investigation into whether he used state resources to write and promote the book, which Azzopardi repeatedly denied, saying anyone who helped with the project "did so on their own time" and that Cuomo's office made every effort to ensure no state resources were used.

Before writing the book, the former governor received permission from ethics commissioners with conditions he not write on state time and that no state property, personnel or other resources could be used.

"Today's action by JCOPE - following two prior failed attempts - is transparently political on its face," Cuomo attorney Jim McGuire said. "We look forward to vigorously contesting in court any efforts JCOPE makes to enforce this baseless and improper decision."

