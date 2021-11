If you’re a RuneQuest RPG person looking for a new adventure, take a look at Black Spear from Nick Brooke featuring art by Mike O’Connor. This adventure is set to be a follow-up to The Duel at Dangerford, but you can always ignore that and make it fit your own settings and campaigns. The adventure is described by Brooke as “An epic saga of the Hero Wars, festooned with hero quests and deep Gloranthan weirdness. Probably the strangest thing I’ve ever written.” The adventure starts with a simple request, but makes a few turns to turn this into a truly worthy adventure.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO