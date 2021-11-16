ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

This Electric Apple Car With ‘iPhone-Style Door Handles’ Is Getting Roasted Online

By Brandon friederich
Maxim
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne outlet referred to the Apple EV concept as a “horrible” mashup of a Tesla Cybertruck and VW Golf. Rumors of an Apple Car—an all-electric automobile made by the Cupertino-based purveyors of MacBooks and iPhones—have been tossed around for the better part of a decade. But without any concrete updates on...

www.maxim.com

Comments / 0

Related
learnbonds.com

Could Electric Cars Take Apple Stock Even Higher?

Apple (AAPL) has been facing a lot of headwinds this year, including the global chip shortage that cost it $6 billion in lost sales in the fiscal fourth quarter. However, the stock has gained momentum and hit a new all-time high, reclaiming its title as the world’s largest company by market cap.
ECONOMY
BMW BLOG

BMW i5 electric sedan spotted out testing with flush door handles

As you may very well be aware, BMW is currently working on its future 5 Series range. That range will include, among internal combustion engine versions and plug-in hybrids, a purely electric car, most likely to be named BMW i5. This particular model was just spotted out doing some serious testing and spy photographers caught up with it (check the photos here). Despite its heavy camo, we can still make out a few details about it.
HEALTH SERVICES
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods are Already $79 Off on Amazon

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $79 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $169.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Apple Products#Apple Ev#Tesla#Vw Golf#Macbooks#Motor Trend#Vauxhall#Twitter
fox29.com

Apple will allow some iPhone, Mac users to get parts, repair own devices

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) - Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software. The company said Wednesday that it will enable users of two of the newest...
CELL PHONES
Stuff.tv

Apple iPhone 13 Mini review

People griped about smartphones becoming increasingly sized like surfboards. Then Apple made iPhone 12 Mini and, reportedly, hardly anyone bought one. That’s a pity, because it was a tiny iPhone with few compromises – and remains so in this revision. Apart from battery life, but we’ll get to that. This...
CELL PHONES
StreetInsider.com

Apple's electric car could debut as soon as 2025 - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is pushing to launch its electric car as early as 2025 and refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The iPhone maker's shares rose nearly 3% to hit a new record following the report. Apple's...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Apple announces Self Service Repair; consumers can now get parts and tools to fix their own iPhones

Apple introduced today Self Service Repair which will allow access to Apple genuine parts and tools to customers who don't mind handling their own repairs. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 units will be the first Apple products to allow Self Service Repair. That is expected to be followed by Self Service Repair for the M1-powered Macs. The service will be offered in the U.S. starting early next year and will expand to other countries throughout the rest of the year.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Fudzilla

Tame Apple Press claims electric car is coming

This is not a repeat of the story written every month since 2014. While Apple has not managed to get the motor industry to take its electric car proposal seriously, that is not stopped the Tame Apple Press from peddling claims about what amounts to vapourware for years. Now Project...
CARS
siliconangle.com

Report: Apple could launch self-driving electric car in 2025

Apple Inc. could bring its long-rumored electric car to market as soon as 2025 and with a “full self-driving system” onboard, Bloomberg reported today. The 2025 target launch date is said to represent an acceleration of Apple’s development roadmap. According to Bloomberg’s sources, some engineers at the company were as of earlier this year planning to launch the car in five to seven years, or as late as 2028. But it appears that the timeline was accelerated after Apple executive Kevin Lynch was appointed to lead the company’s car initiative earlier this year.
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

Apple’s electric car could come as early as 2025, Bloomberg reports

The story of Apple and its ambition to develop its own electric cars is never going away. Early this year, Hyundai said it was in early talks with Apple to develop self-driving electric vehicles and batteries, according to a report from local media in South Korea. After many years of speculations, it now appears that Apple’s electric car may come sooner than most people expect.
TECHNOLOGY
Coinspeaker

Apple Fully Autonomous Electric Car on Way, AAPL Stock Up 2.85% Yesterday

Yesterday, APPL stock closed 2.85% up. At the time of writing, Apple shares were slightly down. There have been a lot of rumors on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) developing its electric vehicle with the latest claiming that it will be fully autonomous. The long-rumored Apple electric vehicle is reportedly coming as early as 2025, indicating that Apple now has a road map for its autonomous vehicle. Formerly, reports revealed that Apple will begin to produce its own cars by 2024.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

The Best Apple CarPlay Radio: Connect Your iPhone To Your Car

Most in-car infotainment systems are outdated and unattractive. Many people rejoiced when Apple unveiled CarPlay back in 2014. It was a functional and beautiful infotainment system. CarPlay pairs your car with your phone and offers in-car versions of your apps. For example, it features Siri, can send audio text messages, give you a preview of your day’s calendar, and offers cutting-edge navigation updated in real-time. Apple even gave the software to car companies for free. But, there was a problem. Many car companies were slow to adopt Apple CarPlay. Many companies made it an expensive option or only available top-trim vehicles. Lucky for you, if your vehicle does not have CarPlay, you can upgrade to a radio unit that does. Here are three of CNET’s favorite Apple CarPlay radios you can install in your vehicle.
CELL PHONES
dallassun.com

Fully automated Apple electric car could be available in 2025

Apple is hoping to begin selling its electric car in 2025, which will be a fully self-driving vehicle. Apple shares rose nearly 3 percent following release of the news. In the past, Apple has suggested it might design an automobile with no steering wheel or pedals. CUPERTINO, California: Apple is...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Apple patents an all-glass iPhone

Last week, Apple patented one of the most unique-looking device ideas yet: an iPhone that's fully encased in glass. The detailed concept features six display areas; essentially, it can display imagery on each one of its six flat surfaces. The oddity, whose patent was already approved by the United States...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Price Drop: Apple AirPods Max Headphones Are at Their Lowest Price Ever Today via Amazon

We’re always on the lookout for the best Apple deals (it’s kind of our job). And so when we see that Apple’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the AirPods Max, are on sale, we have to say something. Today, Amazon dropped prices on the AirPods Max, and there’s a new $40 coupon available that brings the total price down to just $439.99. (For reference, Walmart is selling these same headphones for $539.) This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these headphones, and we don’t know how much longer it will last. Originally priced at $549, these headphones are pretty much always discounted...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy