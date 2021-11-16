ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why the OG of Impact Investing Won’t Stop

By James Ledbetter
worth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, even the oldest-school, stodgiest investment firm will boast about its impact investing arm. But when Jacqueline Novogratz started Acumen in 2001, the term “impact investing” had barely been used. At the time, the idea that investors could make serious money by putting capital into companies pursuing serious social...

www.worth.com

Comments / 0

Related
worth.com

Why High Net Worth Investors Should Invest in Startups

High net worth (HNW) investors looking to make investments in the private market with budding startups that interest them and align with their passions have the opportunity to create a diverse portfolio with the potential for big returns. With more opportunities to invest directly in startups shaking up their industries, more investors are looking to act as their own venture capital firm, funding the businesses they see making seismic impacts in their markets.
MARKETS
Inc.com

Why Hybrid Workforces Won't Solve the Great Resignation for Startups

I don't think a hybrid workforce is the answer to the problems facing founders these days. I know we're in the middle of the "Great Resignation," "the turnover tsunami," or whatever you want to call it. I realize the workforce has changed. Professionals aren't just looking for freedom. They're looking...
SMALL BUSINESS
worth.com

Charlie Youakim Is on a Mission to Financially Empower Gen Z

It’s seven o’clock in the morning, and Charlie Youakim is already into his second meeting of the day, this one a video ‘meet and greet’ with the Sezzle team in Brazil—a new market where the Minneapolis-based fintech company recently announced expansion plans for its ‘buy now, pay later’ installments-based payments platform. After a few perfunctory welcome comments, Youakim launches into the topic of Sezzle’s mission of financially empowering Gen Z, a subject that, no matter how many times he has talked about it in the past, is still delivered with all the gusto and optimism you might expect of a young entrepreneur in his first investor pitch, painting a vision for how his new idea will solve a problem that will change the world. But unlike so many leaders in the era of so-called woke capitalism, in which companies riff endlessly about their high profile ESG and DEI initiatives—oftentimes with not much to show for it—Youakim has staked his reputation and, indeed the success of Sezzle, on his ability to deliver not only profits but also pay out meaningful social dividends as well. And for a company that is adroitly positioning itself as a nimbler and more virtuous successor to the global consumer banking industry, that is no small undertaking.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Investing#Investment#Social Business#Worth#Africans
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers. What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication...
MARKETS
irmagazine.com

Price corrections could be coming, warns Fidelity

‘The fast bounce back in earnings growth and equity market returns over the past year was always going to peter out,’ writes Romain Boscher, global chief investment officer for equities, in Fidelity International’s Catch-2022: An investor’s guide to the year ahead for the global economy. ‘That process has started and will continue through 2022. The question is whether we will have a soft or hard landing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
SmartAsset

Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to JPMorgan suit with “final warning” — for a 1-Star Yelp review

Last week, reports emerged that JPMorgan, one of the United States’ biggest banks, has sued Tesla for $162 million over stock warrants that are linked to CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet from August 2018. The lawsuit seems to have been taken in stride by the Tesla CEO, who responded to the litigation in a way that is very much in character.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

XYO Token Is Worth the Investment, Price Prediction Looks Promising

The XYO token is the native and utility token that facilitates transactions on the XYO ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the XYO ecosystem, now called XY labs, Inc., is the hub for geotokens and location data. The price of the XYO token is partial to the sentiments of the market along with the underlying utility.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

What Could Cause the Next U.S. Stock Market Crash?

While U.S. stock markets have rebounded sharply from the March 2020 lows, some investors still fear a market crash. Will the U.S. stock market crash again? Here are the factors that could cause the next market crash. Article continues below advertisement. While the U.S. and global stock markets never really...
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

Every dollar invested in research and development creates $3.50 in benefits for Australia, says new CSIRO analysis

Each dollar invested in research and development (R&D) would earn an average of A$3.50 in economy-wide benefits for Australia, according to evidence compiled in a new report from CSIRO. Many Australians know research and development drives economic growth and improves our well-being and prosperity. However, few could describe the size of the relationship between Australia’s research and development spending and economic growth, or compare this to performance on other typical investment returns. Examples of future industries that could be unlocked by research and development in Australia include the quantum technology and hydrogen industries. Examples of emerging technologies that could change the...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy