Why the OG of Impact Investing Won’t Stop

It’s seven o’clock in the morning, and Charlie Youakim is already into his second meeting of the day, this one a video ‘meet and greet’ with the Sezzle team in Brazil—a new market where the Minneapolis-based fintech company recently announced expansion plans for its ‘buy now, pay later’ installments-based payments platform. After a few perfunctory welcome comments, Youakim launches into the topic of Sezzle’s mission of financially empowering Gen Z, a subject that, no matter how many times he has talked about it in the past, is still delivered with all the gusto and optimism you might expect of a young entrepreneur in his first investor pitch, painting a vision for how his new idea will solve a problem that will change the world. But unlike so many leaders in the era of so-called woke capitalism, in which companies riff endlessly about their high profile ESG and DEI initiatives—oftentimes with not much to show for it—Youakim has staked his reputation and, indeed the success of Sezzle, on his ability to deliver not only profits but also pay out meaningful social dividends as well. And for a company that is adroitly positioning itself as a nimbler and more virtuous successor to the global consumer banking industry, that is no small undertaking.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO