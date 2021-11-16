Choose From More Than 10 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop In South Carolina
No matter the season, a pie always hits the spot, doesn’t it? The only thing better than a pie you bake yourself, is one you don’t have to bake! There are pie shops spread throughout South Carolina, but one you don’t want to miss is hiding right in plain sight just two miles from Greenville’s famed Main Street.
Welcome to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, where nostalgia, charm, and delicious flavors converge in the creation of pies, thumbprint cookies, and more.
Opened in the summer of 2018, Buttermilk Sky quickly won the hearts of folks from all over the upstate.
The shop has more than 10 flavors on the everyday menu , with other seasonal varieties added in for extra spice.
Want a full-size pie for the family? You know you'll find it here. Or...Grab a petite, four-inch pie to keep the calorie count low, or consider getting a few of them so you can sample even more flavors!
Whatever your other weaknesses are, pies have to be near the very top of the stack.
Stop by. Treat yourself to some pie.And consider placing your orders well in advance if a holiday is approaching! You can do that here .
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Confirm those hours, learn more, or place an order by visiting the official website for Buttermilk Sky in Greenville!
