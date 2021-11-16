Neighborhood Beautification Contest Winners Announced

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced today the winners of the Toledo Annual Neighborhood Beautification Contest at a press conference in front of Boyd's Retro Candy Shop, contest winner in the business category.

"Each one of these individuals understands that just because you can’t do everything, doesn’t mean you should do nothing," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. "Taking one little step every day in our own lives, we can create the city we want to have."

The contest, sponsored by City of Toledo and Keep Toledo-Lucas County Beautiful, was designed to encourage and promote community involvement in keeping Toledo a beautiful place to live, work, and play. We received more than 40 contest entries, and winners were selected by a team of 7 community members and city staff.

WinnersCategory

1010 Prospect Ave.Home

938 Prospect Ave.Home

935 Prospect Ave.Home

5059 Cranston Dr.Home

2344 W. Grecourt Dr.Home

2222 Meadowcroft Ln.Home

211 South Ave.Home

654 E. Lake Ave.Home

3264 Beaumont Dr.Home

554 Belmont Ave.Home

4211 Elmhurst Rd.Home

4879 292nd St.Home

Boyd's Retro Candy

954 Phillips Ave.

Business

3200 CheltenhamBlock

Commemorative plaques will be awarded to all the winners.