Neighborhood Beautification Contest Winners Announced
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced today the winners of the Toledo Annual Neighborhood Beautification Contest at a press conference in front of Boyd's Retro Candy Shop, contest winner in the business category.
"Each one of these individuals understands that just because you can’t do everything, doesn’t mean you should do nothing," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. "Taking one little step every day in our own lives, we can create the city we want to have."
The contest, sponsored by City of Toledo and Keep Toledo-Lucas County Beautiful, was designed to encourage and promote community involvement in keeping Toledo a beautiful place to live, work, and play. We received more than 40 contest entries, and winners were selected by a team of 7 community members and city staff.
WinnersCategory
1010 Prospect Ave.Home
938 Prospect Ave.Home
935 Prospect Ave.Home
5059 Cranston Dr.Home
2344 W. Grecourt Dr.Home
2222 Meadowcroft Ln.Home
211 South Ave.Home
654 E. Lake Ave.Home
3264 Beaumont Dr.Home
554 Belmont Ave.Home
4211 Elmhurst Rd.Home
4879 292nd St.Home
Boyd's Retro Candy
954 Phillips Ave.
Business
3200 CheltenhamBlock
Commemorative plaques will be awarded to all the winners.
Comments / 0