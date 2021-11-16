ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Big Ag Furious as EPA Says Popular Herbicides Are Driving Species to Extinction

By Common Dreams
ecowatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Big Ag fumed Monday over a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) determination that herbicides including the endocrine-disrupting atrazine and carcinogenic glyphosate are likely to harm more than 1,600 protected plant and animal species, environmentalists pointed to the agency's findings as proof of the need for stricter limits on the use...

www.ecowatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
dtnpf.com

AFBF's Duvall Says EPA Release of WOTUS Framework Prior to Ag Input Troubling

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- Agriculture groups say they are disappointed with EPA's proposal to repeal and replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, with a temporary return to a pre-2015 waters of the U.S. definition that brings back the "significant nexus" determination. EPA this week announced a first step in permanently...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

EPA concludes three commonly-used herbicides can harm endangered species and their habitats

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized biological evaluations concluding that three common herbicides can adversely affect endangered species or their habitats.
AGRICULTURE
YubaNet

EPA: Two Most Widely Used Pesticides Likely Harm Majority of Endangered Species

WASHINGTON, November 15, 2021 – The Environmental Protection Agency has determined that the endocrine-disrupting pesticide atrazine and cancer-linked pesticide glyphosate are each likely to harm more than 1,000 of the nation’s most endangered plants and animals. The finalized evaluations found that use of the herbicide glyphosate is likely causing harm...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

EPA Says Glyphosate, Atrazine Likely to Adversely Affect Endangered Species

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- EPA finalized its biological evaluations on glyphosate, atrazine and simazine, finding all three herbicides are "likely to adversely affect" certain species listed under the Endangered Species Act and their "designated critical habitats." The agency released the biological evaluations after its regular business hours on Friday, stating...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
agdaily.com

Ag groups frustrated EPA opted against best science in evaluation

“The best available science and data.” It’s a phrase that carries heavy weight — or at least it should, as “the best available science and data” is the standard by which a regulatory agency is charged with conducting Endangered Species Act decisions. It is also the standard on which the fate of farmers across the country and their continued ability to use vital crop protection tools hinges.
AGRICULTURE
ecowatch.com

Two Forever Chemicals More Toxic Than Previously Thought

A new analysis from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finds that forever chemicals are even more toxic than previously thought. The agency announced Tuesday that it was asking its Scientific Advisory Board to review draft scientific documents about the health impacts of two types of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS): Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS).
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Glyphosate herbicide does not cause mortality in bumble bees

Glyphosate is the most commonly used herbicide in the world, and is widely used in agriculture. While glyphosate has been deemed 'bee-safe' by regulators, some emerging evidence studies suggest that it has negative effects on bees. For that reason, discovering whether glyphosate alone, or in combination with other stressors, is detrimental to bee health, has become a question of great importance.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

EPA enforcement lagging as workload mounts, gov't watchdog says

(Reuters) - Budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement program have contributed to a decline in the agency's enforcement of anti-pollution laws and regulations since 2011, the EPA's Office of Inspector General said on Monday. The independent government watchdog in a report said that a growing economy over the...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbicides#Endangered Species#Big Ag#Bayer#Trump#Court#George
wildlife.org

A third of North American firefly species face extinction

The Florida intertidal firefly, the sky island firefly and the Bethany beach firefly are just three of dozens of species of bioluminescent bugs recently found to face threats of extinction in Canada and the United States. Scientists from the Xerces Society, ABQ BioPark and the firefly specialist group at the International Union for Conservation of Nature evaluated the extinction risk of 132 of the 169 known lightning bug species found in the two countries in a study published recently in PLOS ONE. They discovered that 18 of these species are critically endangered, and they categorized 10 as endangered. The team classified seven more as vulnerable and another two as near threatened. Only one-third of all species surveyed were classified as least concern, while nearly half of the species evaluated were seen as data deficient. But if the data deficient species follow the same pattern as the fireflies scientist know more about, about 29% of firefly species may be threatened with extinction. The problems the species face vary, but can include light pollution, as covered in the September/October cover feature of The Wildlife Professional, habitat loss or degradation, and climate change. “Fortunately, we can all contribute to firefly conservation,” said Anna Walker, Species Survival Officer for Invertebrates at the New Mexico BioPark Society and a co-author of the study. “Turning off artificial lights at night, participating in community science initiatives, and spreading the word about firefly declines are easy first steps.”
WILDLIFE
ecowatch.com

Fossil Fuel Companies Pay $192 Million to Extract Fossil Fuels From the Gulf of Mexico

The Biden administration went through with the largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history Wednesday. In the controversial sale, major fossil-fuel companies including ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron and BP bid a total of $192 million for the rights to drill a stretch of the Gulf of Mexico that is about double the size of Florida, The AP reported. The amount offered is the second-highest total since bidding resumed in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News Talk KIT

Ag News: OSHA Releases COVID Mandates

**OSHA released exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private employers. The Hagstrom Report says the mandate won’t take effect until January 4 and begins after harvest season. Chuck Conner, president of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, says he’s disappointed that OSHA’s exemptions don’t adopt several commonsense...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Scientists look to extinct genes to protect endangered species and the climate

The first time geneticist George Church visited Siberia was the first summer the permafrost melted. Permafrost by its nature is supposed to stay frozen year-round, but in a marker of encroaching climate change, in 2018 the top layer of soil thawed and didn't refreeze. Microbes began to eat the carbon that had been locked away in the ice and released it into the air as methane gas. Church watched a teammate light a match and ignite a pocket of the gas that hovered over the softening bog they stood in.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
transylvaniatimes.com

No Machinery, Herbicides Needed

A new Transylvania County business uses livestock to landscape local homes and businesses, a sustainable alternative to machinery or harmful herbicides and with a healing impact on one local veteran. Jaye and Jacqui Edens recently started the French Broad Sheep Company, and the couple say they are already fully booked...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLFI.com

Farmers encouraged to prepare for possible herbicide shortage in 2022

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — The combination of supply chain disruptions, and increased prices for two main active herbicide ingredients, are leading a Purdue Professor of Weed Science to believe there will be a herbicide shortage in 2022. "The herbicide shortage situation first surfaced this summer," said Purdue Professor of Weed...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Nearly 7000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

Last week, authorities issued a recall after nearly 7,000 pounds of prime beef with plastic pieces were discovered in Arizona and California. According to the Miami Herald, Shamrock Foods sold 6,876 pounds of ground beef with plastic in it. Restaurant customers said the Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand had hard, white plastic pieces in it when they prepared beef patty products.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy