Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) last year posted its fastest earnings and revenue growth in recent years, driven by strong demand for semiconductor chips. That demand was fueled largely by a surge in video gaming and cloud computing during the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing Nvidia's stock to new highs in recent months. Those positive trends show no sign of ending soon. Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang said last week that he thinks demand for semiconductors will continue to outpace supply through the next year.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO