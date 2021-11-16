ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Claudio MONTEVERDI—Daylight: Stories of Songs, Dances, and Loves—Concerto Italiano, dir. RInaldo Alessandrini—Naïve

By Audiophile Audition
Audiophile Audition
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudio MONTEVERDI—Daylight: Stories of Songs, Dances, and Loves—Concerto Italiano, dir. RInaldo Alessandrini—Naïve OP 7366—1 hour 2 minutes—*****:. Some years ago, Rinaldo Alessandrini and his singers became well known for their performance of Monteverdi’s madrigals. While there have been other recordings in their wake, it may be somewhat surprising that the interest...

www.audaud.com

Columbus Alive

Jilly Weiss is finally writing love songs in Service

Jilly Weiss tried to find an upside to the long pause caused by COVID-19, but it was a struggle. “I felt like I had no outlets, like I was going to kick somebody’s golden retriever in the park or something,” said the musician, who joins her Service bandmates in concert at Ace of Cups on Wednesday, Nov. 17, alongside past Alive Band to Watch DANA. “It was a creative time, but almost like an angry creative, and I was just ready to be done with it.”
MUSIC
Audiophile Audition

BACH: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin – Fabio Biondi, violin – Naïve

Johann Sebastian BACH—Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, BWV 1001-1006—Fabio Biondi, violin—Naïve V7261—2 hours, 19 minutes—****1/2:. It would be difficult to say if the violinist on this record is well known to mainstream classical listeners. He is an oft-recorded superstar in the historical sound world of Baroque repertoire, likely the most famous for his many recordings of Vivaldi: concertos, operas, sonatas… His earlier recording of Bach concertos for Virgin Classics had become a favorite disc of mine, played on repeat for weeks. It was yet another example of what makes Biondi an interesting interpreter.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

The High Plains Drifters delve into love and heartbreak on Songs of Love and Loss

Indie band The High Plains Drifters delivers catchy and relatable collection of tracks on Songs of Love and Loss, channeling memories of love and heartbreak wrapped in genre-bending sonics. Written as a thank you to their fans, the EP has been crafted to bring a smile to our faces even as the lyrics break down the notion of “one and only” in love.
MUSIC
Audiophile Audition

Beethoven: String Quartets Nos.12 & 14 – Ehnes Quartet – Onyx

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, Op. 127; String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 131 – Ehnes String Quartet -Onyx 4215 (9/24/21) 73:54 [Distr. by PIAS] ****. Some fifteen years separate the first group of Beethoven’s late quartets, 1825-1826, from his prior work in the genre,...
MUSIC
Person
Bach
Person
Claudio Monteverdi
mxdwn.com

Ladyhawke Unveils New Glamorous Song “My Love”

This Friday, Nov. 19, Ladyhawke is releasing Time Flies on BMG. In anticipation of the album, the artist just shared a music video for “My Love,” a song that she described in a press release as “the feeling of being taken for granted, not listened to, ignored, and how that sort of love can fuel a fire inside.”
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Story of the Song: The Electrician by The Walker Brothers

The trio’s final studio release was the widely ignored Nite Flights. This patchy collection launches with four striking songs from Scott Walker. The title track (later covered by David Bowie and the Fatima Mansions, among others) may be the better known, but “The Electrician” is the most influential song the Walkers recorded together.
MUSIC
#Dance#Renaissance Music
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
International Business Times

BTS Scores Four Wins At MTV Europe Music Awards; Ed Sheeran Hailed Best Artist

Global sensation BTS won this year’s Best Group and three more trophies at Europe's MTV Music Awards held Sunday in Hungary. Ed Sheeran won the award for Best Artist. BTS won in all four categories it was nominated -- Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans. Meanwhile, Sheeran...
WORLD
TVShowsAce

What Does Nathan Bates Do For A Living?

What does Bringing Up Bates star Nathan Bates do for a living? Bates family fans are wondering how he and his new wife, Esther Keyes, were able to go on a two-week-long honeymoon after tying the knot in October. On social media, since Nathan and Esther got married, they have...
TV & VIDEOS
KTLO

Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, 'Thank You'; debuts new music video

Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song “All Is Well.” The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross’ two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.
MUSIC
TVLine

New Edition vs. New Kids on the Block: Boy Bands Battle at AMAs — Watch

What’s old was suddenly New again during Sunday’s American Music Awards, which welcomed an iconic pair of ’80s music groups to the stage for a performance decades in the making. Actually, it was more of a face-off than a traditional performance. New Edition (Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant) and New Kids on the Block (Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood) came together for something billed as the “Battle of Boston.” The musical melee featured bits of both group’s biggest hits, including “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Candy Girl,”...
MUSIC

