Pens host Buffalo

NOVEMBER 8, 2021 (DALLAS, TX) – The Dallas Mavericks will host the Third Annual Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic on Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 22-23 in Frisco, Texas. The Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, consists of tournaments for both boys and girls high school basketball teams. The tournaments for the girls will take place Nov. 11-13 and the tournaments for the boys Nov. 22-23. Games will be played throughout Frisco ISD schools, with the title games played on the final days of the tournaments at Comerica Center in Frisco, home of the Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. Trainers from Scottish Rite for Children will be onsite at every game.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO