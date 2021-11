In a recent interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", MASTODON drummer Brann Dailor was asked about the first time he heard METALLICA's music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think my entry point to METALLICA was 'Ride The Lightning'. That's where I started with them, and I think it was my cousin Randy who showed me my first METALLICA tape, which was 'Ride The Lightning'. He just gave it to me. And so thanks, cousin Randy, for showing me the way. And, man, the title track, 'Ride The Lightning', that's the one for me. I was already into [JUDAS PRIEST] and [IRON] MAIDEN, and he was, like, 'This is the next step.' So I was, like, 'Okay. Cool.'"

