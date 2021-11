CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nine people injured during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, are entitled to financial compensation, a jury declared Tuesday in reaching a partial verdict. But it could not agree on the most serious claims that the defendants — about two dozen white supremacists, neo-Nazis and key organizers — engaged in a conspiracy to commit violence under federal law.

