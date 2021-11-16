ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Suing Tesla Over Stock Warrant Incident

 6 days ago
About three years after Elon Musk tweeted he was going to take his luxury electric vehicle company Tesla Motors private in 2018 (a fate that never came to fruition), JPMorgan Chase is seeking revenge. The banking conglomerate is suing Tesla for breaching a stock warrant contract between the two...

teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to JPMorgan suit with “final warning” — for a 1-Star Yelp review

Last week, reports emerged that JPMorgan, one of the United States’ biggest banks, has sued Tesla for $162 million over stock warrants that are linked to CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet from August 2018. The lawsuit seems to have been taken in stride by the Tesla CEO, who responded to the litigation in a way that is very much in character.
JPMorgan Wants Tesla to Cough Up $162M for One Elon Musk Tweet

Investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has filed a $162.2 million lawsuit against Tesla and its founder, Elon Musk, for breach of contract. According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla sold stock warrants to JPMorgan that would pay off if their “strike price” didn’t exceed Tesla’s share price when they expired in mid-2021. But Musk blew it all up with one tweet in August 2018 proposing he take Tesla’s stock private at $420 per share—a reference to pot-smoking culture—as he had “funding secured,” though he walked back the claim just 17 days later. JPMorgan said it had to heavily reduce its strike price as a result, but Tesla’s share still skyrocketed 10-fold by the time the warrants expired. Tesla then “flagrantly ignored” a contract by failing to deliver shares of its stock or cash, the lawsuit alleges.
