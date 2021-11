MORGANTOWN — Forty-one-year-old Sabrina Howland drove almost three hours Friday so she could ease her constant pain. Howland, who developed neuropathy in her feet and toes about six years ago, drove 183 miles from Hurricane in Putnam County to Sabraton in Monongalia County to purchase medical cannabis from the first dispensary to open in the Mountain State since the state’s medical cannabis law went into effect in July 2018.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO