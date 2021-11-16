Middle East dispatch: Chess on the rise again in a cradle of the game
By Editorials
Washington Times
7 days ago
A cradle of chess may be celebrating a new birth. Having learned the game from India centuries before the game caught on in the West, the Persians and the Arabs could be considered the first great chess dynasties. Iran contributed the game’s touchstone phrase, “Shah mat” (checkmate) to English and virtually...
(PARIS) — Twenty-six looted royal treasures will return to their country of origin this week after nearly 130 years of French ownership, as debate continues over repatriating artifacts. The pieces were looted following the war fought by France against the Kingdom of Dahomey, a former African kingdom situated in the...
NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A Magnus Carlsen chess brilliancy that wrapped up his successful 2016 World Chess Championship match defense has been minted by Citrusw00d Productions on the OpenSea non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. The latest addition to the Chess Board Rapture NFT collection depicts the...
Chess is one of the world’s most popular board games, but it’s more than just a fun way to pass the time for many children living in African nations. In the last decade, chess has become increasingly popular across 46 countries in Africa. Six players from Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Zambia, and South Africa have achieved the title of Grandmaster since 2014. That’s the highest possible title in the game!
As the U.S. population ages, concerns about dementia grow larger. David Canning, the Richard Saltonstall Professor of Population Sciences and of Economics and International Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, is studying aging among chess players, reasoning that the centuries-old game serves as a type of cognitive test. The research involves analysis of a massive database of games from the U.S. Chess Federation and a second pilot study that will follow 200 players over time. Canning spoke to the Gazette about what he hopes to find. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
A top official said Monday that Germans will be “vaccinated, cured or dead” by the end of winter as Europe scrambles to stem another wave of the coronavirus at the start of the Christmas season, sparking a cycle of restrictions and raucous protests. Austrians were told to stay home for...
Magnus Carlsen is sounding a little cocky — and history suggests he may have a right to preen. There have been some 60 or so world championship matches (the numbers get a little fuzzy with the Split Crown Era of the late 1990s and early 2000s) since the mid-19th century, and there have been no real shocking upsets on the order of Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson or the 1969 Mets winning the World Series.
The UK government on Tuesday apologised for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990. "These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion," the company said on Tuesday.
PARIS (AP) – The prime minister of France, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, is being singled out on social media and beyond as an example of what not to do in the pandemic. Multiple videos are being circulated of a maskless Prime Minister Jean Castex vigorously shaking hands...
The British Army will leave Canada and set up a new training base in the Middle East as part of plans to modernise the armed forces, according to reports. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to announce later this week that a new facility is being developed in Oman.At the moment the British Army Training Unit Suffield (Batus) is located in Alberta, western Canada and is home to more than 1,000 vehicles, including tanks and helicopters.The 2,700 kilometre-square base currently trains British soldiers in live firing exercises and is used by multiple different regiments, as reported by The Telegraph.It is...
New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday officially returned three works of art to Nigeria that were looted in the 19th century, as museums make increasing efforts to repatriate some foreign treasures.
The two 16th-century brass plaques and a 14th-century brass head from the Kingdom of Benin -- part of modern-day Nigeria -- were taken from the Nigerian Royal Palace during British military occupation in 1897, and moved to the British Museum in London until 1950 when the UK repatriated them.
After their return to the National Museum in Lagos, they re-entered the art market and ended up in the hands of a private investor who donated them to the Met in 1991, where they were exhibited for years.
On Monday, their transfer to the Nigerian National Collections -- already announced in June -- was confirmed at a signing in New York by Met director Max Hollein and Abba Isa Tijani, director general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments of Nigeria.
