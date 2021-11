Hip Hop was born sometime in the late 1970’s. Its origins can be traced to the Bronx, New York and it was brought to the mainstream by African Americans, Jamaicans, and Puerto Ricans. This new musical genre brought a different attitude to music, and it ushered in a new style of dressing. In the 1970’s, brands like Kangol and Adidas were hot commodities in hip hop. The 1980’s brought a whole new flavor. There was one designer that took hip hop fashion to the next level, and he is the “Godfather of Hip-Hop Fashion, ‘’ That man is none other than Dapper Dan. Recently, he won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at the CFDA Awards.

