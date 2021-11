The best leaders can harness crises for innovation opportunities, and that’s what Emily Hartman was able to do in the past year. Hartman is chief of business teams in the USA for Allianz Partners, responsible for leading the teams that manage travel insurance, event ticket insurance, registration protection and tuition insurance, as well as assistance services and third party claims administration for credit card companies. When the pandemic hit, the company’s core business vanished, requiring quick and difficult adjustments including layoffs and furloughs. When travel came back, business returned at a furious pace -- in the context of a reduced workforce.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO