Nvidia has announced some of the new games using its GeForce technology, including the highly-anticipated Battlefield 2042 and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. First up, Battlefield 2042 launches in early access on November 12, and on day one the game will support Nvidia DLSS, Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion, and NVIDIA Reflex. At the same time, anyone that owns a GeForce RTX graphics card will also be able to use Nvidia DLSS with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. Anyone hoping to use the features with either game will need to make sure all of their drivers are up to date, and they’ll also want to download the specific Game Ready drivers from Nvidia, such as the “Battlefield 2042 GeForce Game Ready Driver.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO