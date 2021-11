Society is slowly starting to pivot toward a post-pandemic world, forcing industries to adapt yet again to a changing economic landscape. Lately, there has been no greater indication of this trend than the gradual decline of the stock of a pandemic-defining company. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) quickly rose to prominence as the pandemic took shape, helping people across the globe stay connected during lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders through high-quality video meetings. As in-person life resumes, though, prices have gradually decreased over the course of 2021, prompting the company to issue a revenue slowdown warning. ZM stock is falling fast and Wall Street is losing faith in it.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO