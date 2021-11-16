GHES holds career day

Trinidad State College construction class students (L-R) Ernest Paiz, Stephen Exley, Aaron Vanhorn and Guadalupe Molina and TSC faculty member Shen Montoya are seen here in the Mullen building on the campus of Trinidad State College Wednesday, Nov. 10 during a campuswide career open house. Heavy construction students earn a college diploma and a National Center for Construction Education and Research certification. At right (L-R) Lindsay Barnett (nursing instructor), Jordan Nakianzi (a nursing student of 1.5 years) and Jordan Roblek (a nursing student of 1.5 years) are seen here in the Davis Science building during the open house career event. Nursing students at TSC have access to human patient simulators that give them hands on experience in a safe, controlled learning environment.
