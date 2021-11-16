GHES holds career day

Seventy-four high school students attending Southwestern Michigan College’s Nursing Day Nov. 12 learned how to draw blood from IV arms and helped deliver a baby. The “birth” was the Karen K. Rose Simulation Lab highlight. The sim lab “replicates what happens in hospital settings to provide our students a very safe place to learn,” Nursing Chair Dr. Deb Green said. “We use simulations in every class. We use two rooms mostly for medical/surgical classes. There is a pediatrics simulation room with a baby in a crib that cries, turns cyanotic (blue discoloration) and has issues, such as respiration, and Pediatric Hal, a little boy of 9 or 10. We create situations with him as well.”

