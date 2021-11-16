ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

GHES holds career day

Pope County Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlacial Hills Elementary students enjoyed a career day on Monday, November...

pctribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clanton Advertiser

JES students enjoy career day

Jemison Elementary School hosted a Touch-A-Truck career day on Nov. 10. The event gave students the opportunity to learn about different careers in the trucking/transportation industry. Jemison Elementary’s Kara Cleckley and Teresa Knott put the event together for the students, wanting them to gain some insight into possible careers that...
JEMISON, AL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Career Day at APA designed to give students ideas for vocational paths

ANDERSON — When it comes to charting a career path, it’s never too early to start considering your choices. That’s the thinking behind a community career day that’s being held Saturday at Anderson Preparatory Academy. Organizers are inviting students in grades 6-12 to be on hand to hear presentations from...
ANDERSON, IN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

CTE hosted Career Day for 2nd graders

HOUSTON -- The Chickasaw County 2nd grade students (Houlka and Houston) were introduced to careers when they came to visit the Houston Career and Technology Education Center. Students were given a tour of each program and participated in interactive learning activities in each program. Students learned to decorate cookies in...
HOUSTON, MS
mageenews.com

College and Career Day @ the Tech Center

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County Technical Center held a College and Career Day Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Technical Center in Mendenhall. Representatives from...
MENDENHALL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Career Day#Police#Ghes#Glacial Hills Elementary
mountainstatesman.com

TCMS students introduced to various professions during Career Day

PRUNTYTOWN—Students at Taylor County Middle School (TCMS) were recently treated to a Career Day to learn about some professions that can help the community locally. According to TCMS Counselor Jerry Dooley, the goal of the day was to showcase as many local service professions as possible. “It was such a...
GRAFTON, WV
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Coshocton CARES holds college/career fair

After not being able to hold the college/career fair last year due to COVID, Lisa Akers, from Coshocton CARES, was concerned about how many students would attend. She was happy to see the large number of high school students that attended the event on Nov. 16 at the Coshocton County Career Center.
COSHOCTON, OH
WRBI Radio

BMS holds annual Veterans Day program

BATESVILLE, IN — Batesville Middle School held its annual Veterans Day program Thursday morning. Although the event was not held in person again this year, it was streamed live on YouTube. Principal Dave Strouse reminded students of the sacrifices made by service members, especially among those who enlist in their...
BATESVILLE, IN
nny360.com

Oswego County P-TECH holds 1st annual internship and career fair

MEXICO – Students enrolled in the Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program learned about several internship and career opportunities with local manufacturing industry partners at the P-TECH Internship and Career Fair. Dozens of P-TECH students who are either ready for internships or nearing graduation from...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hundreds learn about local careers at CFCC manufacturing day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — More than 300 students from Pender and New Hanover counties learned about 21 local manufacturing employers, offering a wide variety of different services and positions. With a shipping crisis still affecting the U.S. and skilled workers still needed, the event gave students a chance to learn about options other than four-year universities that provide well-paying jobs.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Niles Daily Star

Five high schools explore health careers at SMC Nursing Day

Seventy-four high school students attending Southwestern Michigan College’s Nursing Day Nov. 12 learned how to draw blood from IV arms and helped deliver a baby. The “birth” was the Karen K. Rose Simulation Lab highlight. The sim lab “replicates what happens in hospital settings to provide our students a very safe place to learn,” Nursing Chair Dr. Deb Green said. “We use simulations in every class. We use two rooms mostly for medical/surgical classes. There is a pediatrics simulation room with a baby in a crib that cries, turns cyanotic (blue discoloration) and has issues, such as respiration, and Pediatric Hal, a little boy of 9 or 10. We create situations with him as well.”
NILES, MI
newscenter1.tv

School of Mines holds annual Veterans Day Salute

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On November 10, the School of Mines is recognizing students and faculty who have served or are still serving in the military. The school hosted its annual Veterans Day Salute. Ceremonies started in front of Surbeck Center, with members of the school’s ROTC program raising a...
RAPID CITY, SD
hometownstations.com

Lima Kiwanis hold their annual Kiwanis Family Day

The Kiwanis Club of Lima invited members from their various clubs in local schools to their annual Kiwanis Family Day event. Members and representatives of the local K-Kids, Builders, Circle K, and Aktion clubs were at the weekly Kiwanis Club meeting. They gave an update on what their clubs have been up to over the last few months.
LIMA, OH
fox4news.com

Dallas College holds resource fair on Veterans Day

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - On this Veterans Day, Dallas College showcased the many ways it works with student veterans at its resource fair. Deja Featherston attended and was looking to turn over a new leaf after four years in the Navy. "I’m also trying to get connected with college," she said....
DUNCANVILLE, TX
kswo.com

MacArthur Key Club holds Veterans Day parade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday, a group of MacArthur High School students observed Veterans Day with a special parade. The schools’ Key Club held its Veterans Day Parade at the Veterans Center on Flower Mound. The club first held a parade last year, to give veterans some love during the...
LAWTON, OK
Globe Gazette

Library to hold no school day

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Osage Public Library will hold a no school day while Osage Community School District is out of session. All programs are free. Youth under the age of 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult or babysitter. • From 9:30-10:15 a.m., there will be...
OSAGE, IA
MyWabashValley.com

Vincennes University holds early Veterans Day ceremony

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An early Veterans Day Ceremony took place Tuesday at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center on Vincennes University’s campus. In addition to multiple speakers, the event featured performances from both the VU pep band and concert band. A posting of colors also happened with Lincoln High School JROTC members participating.
VINCENNES, IN
alvareviewcourier.com

Burlington holds Veterans Day assembly

Every year an annual Veterans Day assembly is held in the auditorium at Burlington. This year the staff and students had the opportunity to listen to and learn from Rodger Hill, the grandfather of Burlington students Tyler and Carleigh Hill. He spoke about his life experiences and talked about how Veterans Day came to be and why it was important and special to him.
BURLINGTON, OK
thechronicle-news.com

Trinidad State College holds campus-wide career open house

Trinidad State College construction class students (L-R) Ernest Paiz, Stephen Exley, Aaron Vanhorn and Guadalupe Molina and TSC faculty member Shen Montoya are seen here in the Mullen building on the campus of Trinidad State College Wednesday, Nov. 10 during a campuswide career open house. Heavy construction students earn a college diploma and a National Center for Construction Education and Research certification. At right (L-R) Lindsay Barnett (nursing instructor), Jordan Nakianzi (a nursing student of 1.5 years) and Jordan Roblek (a nursing student of 1.5 years) are seen here in the Davis Science building during the open house career event. Nursing students at TSC have access to human patient simulators that give them hands on experience in a safe, controlled learning environment.
TRINIDAD, CO
wnypapers.com

NCCC holds annual Veterans Day celebration

The 2021 Veterans Day ceremony at Niagara County Community College will return to its prepandemic format. The event will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at NCCC’s Veterans Memorial Park, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. The ceremony will include keynote remarks by Niagara County 10th District Legislator David...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy