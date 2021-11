OSWEGO – Lancaster Speedway has announced the addition of the Small Block Super Championship Series to its 34th annual U.S. Open Weekend lineup on Sunday, September 11. The Small Block Super Championship Series, formerly known as the Oswego Speedway SBS Traveling Series, features the cars and drivers of the Small Block Super division, which has been a mainstay at Oswego Speedway since 1992.

