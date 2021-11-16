ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

As Digital-Based Legal Research Increases, Opinions Are Split if E-Books Will Be Left Behind

By Victoria Hudgins
Law.com
 6 days ago

Digital-based resources are increasingly becoming the norm in legal research. But one electronic platform currently not gaining much traction is e-books...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

It's Not Just About the Money: In a Post-COVID World, Law Firms Seek Ideas and Purpose

I flew from New York to London last week to attend the Global Independent Law Firms Forum and the British Legal Awards — events held in-person for the first time since COVID-19 consumed the world. And every lawyer I spoke with, whether they came from Europe, Africa, Latin America, the United Kingdom or elsewhere, was overjoyed to be among other lawyers after so many months. But even as they laughed and celebrated their accomplishments, they acknowledged that they are still coming to terms with the ways in which the industry has dramatically changed over the past two years.
LAW
martechseries.com

Research: 73% of Accessibility Professionals See Increase in Accessibility Awareness on Digital Channels Throughout the Pandemic

Latest Deque report underscores the impact of COVID-19 on digital accessibility, noting an impact on volume of work, budget, users with disabilities and digital services. Deque Systems, a leading software company specializing in digital accessibility, released this year’s COVID-19 Digital Accessibility Report, which assesses the overall impact of the pandemic on digital accessibility. The report includes key areas such as, volume of work, impacted budget, the experiences of users with disabilities and impact on digital services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Risks in Responding to Government Inquiries on Behalf of Clients

Outside counsel may handle a variety of tasks for clients, but there can be risks for outside counsel when a governmental agency—particularly those with law enforcement power—makes an informal inquiry regarding a client. Outside counsel may handle a variety of tasks for clients, including, potentially, receiving and responding to inquiries...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Research#E Books#Librarians#Legal Technology
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Employees Pushed Company To Exclude Criticism Of White People, Men From Hate Speech Rules: REPORT

Facebook employees urged executives to exclude criticism directed towards white people and men from the company’s hate speech policies, according to internal documents reported on by The Washington Post. Facebook researchers tried to change the company’s content moderation algorithms that automatically delete hate speech, because they viewed the algorithms as...
INTERNET
orlandomedicalnews.com

Cannabis Use Does Not Increase Following Legalization

Legal Cannabis, also known as Adult Use or Recreational Cannabis, for people over 21 years old has become legal for more Americans than ever before. However, a recent article published the Journal of the American Medical Association found there was no increase in cannabis use among the general population or among previous users after their states legalized cannabis. Link to the article below:
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefinanser.com

Turning fact-based news into opinion-based gossip

I was surprised to see Prince Harry – or is that just Harry these days? – pop up on the news talking tech. Apparently he warned Dorse and the Zuck that their platforms could incite violence just hours before the January storming of the US Senate. But he made one...
U.K.
wccftech.com

Samsung To Announce $17 Billion Chip Plant This Week After Executive’s Visit

Korean chaebol Samsung Group's chipmaking division Samsung Foundry is set to announce its plans to build a $17 billion chip plant in the United States this week. Samsung's vice chairman, Mr. Lee-jae Yong visited the U.S. over the weekend where he met with government officials and heads of technology and biopharmaceutical firms in his first high profile visit since being released from jail for bribery charges. The chip manufacturing facility will be the second of its kind being recently built in the U.S., with another one belonging to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) already under construction in Arizona.
BUSINESS
Law.com

SEC Accuses Public Relations Professional of Leaking Non Public Trading Information to His Mother, Who Allegedly Reaped $45k Payday

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Carol E. Cohen and Austin Rotter Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged insider trading violations. The complaint accuses Rotter, who was employed at a PR firm that directly serviced The Trade Desk, of obtaining material non-public information regarding quarterly earnings of the Trade Desk and informing his mother of said information.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Toshiba’s Big Split and the Lawyers Behind the Smoking Gun That Prompted It

One of Japan’s largest conglomerates, Toshiba Corporation, will soon be no more. The 146-year-old company is seeking to split itself into three separate businesses—a move prompted by an accounting scandal, which was followed by a highly damaging corporate governance scandal. A whole host of international and domestic law firms are lining up for the barrage of work that will result from the massive restructuring.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy