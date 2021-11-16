As Digital-Based Legal Research Increases, Opinions Are Split if E-Books Will Be Left Behind

I flew from New York to London last week to attend the Global Independent Law Firms Forum and the British Legal Awards — events held in-person for the first time since COVID-19 consumed the world. And every lawyer I spoke with, whether they came from Europe, Africa, Latin America, the United Kingdom or elsewhere, was overjoyed to be among other lawyers after so many months. But even as they laughed and celebrated their accomplishments, they acknowledged that they are still coming to terms with the ways in which the industry has dramatically changed over the past two years.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO