NuVasive stock spikes after news of possible takeover: 4 notes

By Alan Condon -
beckersspine.com
 7 days ago

NuVasive's stock jumped 9 percent Nov. 15 after a report that Globus Medical made a preliminary takeover approach, according to Seeking Alpha. 1. Traders told the...

MarketWatch

Longeveron stock vaults to another all-time high

Longeveron shares jumped 117% to $21.62 on Monday to their highest level since the company went public in February at $10 a share. The stock has been rising sharply since Thursday, when the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. The stock catapulted 120% on Thursday and continued rising on Friday and Monday. Prior to the announcement, the stock's highest price was about $8.45 a share on March 11 and a low of $2.84 a share earlier this year. Volume on the stock hit 98 million shares on Monday, compared to its average daily volume of 110,000 shares. Even with the share price boost, Longeveron's market cap remans small at about $192 million.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 1.76% to $2,926.04 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $93.29 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 1.32% to $159.70 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. Johnson & Johnson closed $20.22 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Analyst Reverses Bear Note on Micron, Stock Pops

The shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) are up 2.7% at $86.17 this morning, following an upgrade from Mizuho. The analyst lifted its rating to "buy" from "neutral," and hiked its price target to $95 from $75, adding that the equity is "positioned well for upside into 1H22 with stronger-than-expected trends in key markets including PCs, Handsets and Servers." This upgrade comes just one month after the brokerage downgraded the stock, initially predicting weak demand in the first half of 2022.
Benzinga

Burlington Stores Stock Spikes On Q3 Beat

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 38.2% year-on-year, to $2.30 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.23 billion. Total sales increased 30%, and comparable-store sales increased 16% versus Q3 of FY19. The gross margin contracted by 100 basis points against Q3 FY19 to 41.4%. The...
The Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy

Camping World is trading at a forward earnings multiple in the mid-single digits and offers a 4.5% yield. Peloton's had a rough year, but with the stock already down 74% since peaking 10 months ago it's a safer pick than you probably think. Finding a cheap stock or one that...
Street.Com

Vonage Stock Jumps on $5.3B Accord for Takeover by Ericsson

Shares of Vonage (VG) - Get Vonage Holdings Corp. Report jumped Monday after the business communications service provider agreed to be purchased by Ericsson (ERIC) - Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B Report for $5.3 billion in cash. The move comes about three months after Jana Partners, which...
Amazon Maven

AMZN After Hours: Amazon Stock Spikes, Peak Within Sight

On Thursday, November 18, Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report logged its best day of performance since early July 2021: up nearly 4% against an S&P 500 that headed only modestly higher. Now, AMZN is less than 2% below the $3,731 all-time highs of of July 8, which could be reached any moment now.
Investor's Business Daily

Dicerna Stock Rockets On Novo Nordisk's $3.3 Billion Takeover Plan

Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced its $3.3 billion plan to acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) on Thursday, sending DRNA stock into the stratosphere. The biotech company focuses on RNA interference, a method of treating disease by silencing bad-actor genes. Novo Nordisk and Dicerna began researching its use to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, diabetes, obesity and rare diseases in 2019. The first candidate from that collaboration is expected to begin human testing in 2022.
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock rockets on very heavy volume after upbeat FDA news

Shares of Longeveron Inc. blasted 120.9% higher on very active morning trading Thursday, after the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume exploded to 112.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 110,000 shares. The stock was both the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges. The company said Lomecel-B is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial. Despite the rally, the stock, which went public in February, was still trading well below the initial public offering price of $10 a share. The stock has now climbed 77.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.4%.
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Watch Now as Consumer Prices Spike

With inflation at its highest rate since 1990, it’s not just consumers that are feeling the pinch. Many stocks to watch in the consumer products and retail spaces are feeling it as well. Sure, rising prices are driving demand for some companies in the consumer staples sector, such as discount stores. But between the cost of inventory, labor, raw materials and shipping going up, increased sales may not correspond with increased profits.
orthospinenews.com

NuVasive (NUVA) Up on Rumors of Takeover by Globus Medical

Zacks Equity Research – Zacks / November 16, 2021. NuVasive, Inc. NUVA shares gained nearly 5% to reach $58.90 yesterday, after a takeover rumor of this minimally invasive spine implant major by prominent musculoskeletal solutions provider Globus Medical, Inc. GMED surfaced. Shares of Globus Medical dropped 4.4%, as largely expected.
