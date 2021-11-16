ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos drop five spots in NFL power rankings entering bye week

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5A31_0cyOhLrB00

Following a disappointing 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, the Denver Broncos are now ranked No. 22 in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s down five spots from their No. 17 ranking last week.

Here is Davis’ commentary with Denver’s ranking this week:

On other side of bye, five of their final seven games occur against AFC West foes. Denver’s fate doesn’t look pretty, but at least players have a chance to control it.

Elsewhere in the division, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 10, the Los Angeles Chargers are ranked No. 12 and the Las Vegas Raiders are ranked No. 20. As Davis noted, the Broncos still have a shot — albeit a slim shot — to compete for the AFC West title with some many division games remaining.

The Green Bay Packers are ranked No. 1 this week and the Houston Texans are ranked No. 32. To view the complete NFL power rankings entering Week 11 (Denver’s bye), visit USATODAY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
Washington Post

NFL Week 10 power rankings: Titans climb into No. 1 spot, even without Derrick Henry

Each week during the NFL season, The Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, everything was messy. Good teams lost. Bad teams won, in many cases beating good teams. The Titans shrugged off the loss of bulldozing tailback Derrick Henry and trounced the Rams on the road. That allows them to jump five spots to No. 1 after the Packers and Cowboys lost. The Cardinals move up three spots to second, ahead of the idle Buccaneers. The Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs break into the top 10 as the Bills, Saints and Bengals drop out.
NFL
Bronco Sports

Broncos in the NFL: Week Nine

BOISE, Idaho – Week nine of the NFL season saw two former Bronco standouts go head-to-head in Los Angeles Rams cornerback Donte Deayon and Tennessee Titan running back Jeremy McNichols. Deayon and McNichols were teammates during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Although the Titans got the better of the Rams...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Titans a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

After defeating the Rams by 12 Sunday night, the Titans have proven they’re not here to mess around. I think we need to tell it like it is with the Titans. This is an extremely well-coached team with a great roster, even without star running back Derrick Henry. Tennessee is also coming off an impressive win over the talented Rams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Power Rankings#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Denver Broncos#Usa Today Sports#Afc West#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers
culvercityobserver.com

2021 NFL Power Rankings – Week 11

1. Green Bay Packers (8-2): The only loss that the Packers have suffered since the opening game fiasco was against the Chiefs in Kansas City without Aaron Rodgers. After their win at Arizona and this weekend's shutout victory over the Seahawks, the Packers look like the new team to beat in the NFL. Next: -1.5 at Minnesota Vikings - Sun, Nov. 21 – O/U 47 (ATS: 9-1 – O/U: 2-8)
NFL
USA Today

Broncos injury updates going into the bye week

The Denver Broncos have some extra time to get healthy this week thanks to their bye that came at a much-needed time for a banged-up roster. The big three injuries for the Broncos going into their bye week are left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/injured reserve).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM drops truth bomb on JJ Watt injury

After sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7, it was feared JJ Watt would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope the superstar pass rusher finds his way back onto the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
TVShowsAce

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy