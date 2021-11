BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Dozens of people formed a protest outside the Park Street MBTA Station on the Boston Common Saturday to voice their opposition to the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict. The event was planned by a group called “Refuse Fascism New England.” On Friday, 17-year-old was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in a deadly Kenosha shooting that killed two people. Scott Gilbert, the New England representative for “RefuseFascism.org”, helped organize the protest. “What people need to understand is that this Kyle Rittenhouse verdict is much, much more than just about that verdict. It was a green light given by the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO