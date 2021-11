BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For a curvy person, finding the best plus-size leggings is essential. The right pair will flatter your figure and feel good on your skin. It will also be versatile enough to be worn for a variety of activities, whether you want something flexible to wear to the gym or a soft cozy pair for resting on your couch.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO