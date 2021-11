Headquartered right here in Central Ohio, Andi B Bridal started out as an e-commerce wedding gown boutique for plus-size brides and now has its first brick and mortar space. Owner Jennifer Kessler converted the top floor of her Powell-area home into a boutique and showroom for the brand in 2019, though she had to shutter temporarily due to COVID. The retail space is now open again for brides to try own gowns designed with their needs in mind; appointments can be requested via the brand’s website.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO