ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ripple Introduces Its Framework for Cryptocurrency Regulations

u.today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has laid out its vision for regulating cryptocurrencies in the U.S. in its newly proposed framework, making a case for "clear communication and collaboration." It mentions the Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act, a bipartisan bill that was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives...

u.today

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Whales Drop SHIB Holdings, Moving Their Funds into USDT

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
MarketRealist

XYO Token Is Worth the Investment, Price Prediction Looks Promising

The XYO token is the native and utility token that facilitates transactions on the XYO ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the XYO ecosystem, now called XY labs, Inc., is the hub for geotokens and location data. The price of the XYO token is partial to the sentiments of the market along with the underlying utility.
MARKETS
u.today

Newegg Rumored to Accept SHIB, Whale Moves $100 Million Worth of XRP, Crypto Billionaire Abandons ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

This top five news recap will help you catch up with the crypto events that happened over the weekend. Shiba Inu rumored to be accepted by electronics retailer Newegg. A tweet by online electronics retailer Newegg has made the SHIB Army speculate about potential acceptance of the canine coin. The company tagged lead developer Shytoshi Kusama and the official SHIB Twitter account, asking to contact them. Newegg is yet to comment on whether or not it is going to accept the meme coin.
MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Listed by Tim Draper-Backed Crypto Exchange

Coinhako, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has added support for Shiba Inu, the company announced Monday. Its users are now able to trade the so-called "Dogecoin killer" against the Singapore dollar (SGD), the U.S. dollar (USD) and the Vietnamese dong (VND). Coinhako also operates a wallet, which now allows safely storing...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mchenry
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
u.today

Pioneering DEX Launches on XinFin XDC Network: Introducing XSWAP 'PROTOCOL'

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Cryptocurrency#Ripple
u.today

MSB-Licensed 4JNET Launches Crypto Ecosystem, Announces NFT Incentive Program

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Polkadot leads way as largest cryptocurrencies drop

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest change, shedding 5.81% to $40.43. Litecoin (LTCUSD) dropped 4.56% to $216.70, and Cardano (ADAUSD) fell 3.47% to $1.81.
STOCKS
u.today

ABEY Named Blockchain Solution of the Year by AIBC: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Prosegur Crypto Joins Bit2Me as Crypto Custodian

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

LINK Becomes Most Traded Token Among Ethereum Whales in Last 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
BUSINESS
u.today

SEC Commissioner Will Not Say If Ether Is a Security

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce did not answer whether or not Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is a security when asked by her Twitter follower. The "Crypto Mom" says that she is willing to build a "sensible and clear" regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, but she will not focus on...
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Alabama Securities Regulator Shuts Down 97 Fraudulent Cryptocurrency Trading Websites

The securities regulator of the U.S. state of Alabama has issued a cease and desist order against Acoin Trading and 96 other cryptocurrency websites. The crypto investment schemes promise “excessive returns,” report “fictitious account values,” and impose “undisclosed fees.”. US State Regulator Orders 97 Crypto Trading Websites to Shut Down.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy